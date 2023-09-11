(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) New Arena in Odaiba Aomi Area Scheduled to Open in Fall 2025 Named TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO





Toyota City, Japan, Sep 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motorrporation (Toyota), Toyota Fudn., Ltd. (Toyota Fudn), and Toyota Alvark Tokyorporation (Toyota Alvark Tokyo) announced today that Toyota has acquired the naming rights for the new arena for the TOKYO A-ARENA PROJECT developed by the threepanies and that the name has been decided as TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO. The new arena is beingnstructed in the Odaiba area (Aomi, Koto-ku) and is scheduled to open in fall 2025.







The name reflects Toyota's gratitude to sports and athletes who bringurage and energy and its desire tontinue supporting those who h the limits of sports and expand potential from the Project's location in Tokyo to all of Japan, and from Tokyo to the rest of the world.Arena nameTOYOTA ARENA TOKYOLogo designnceptThe new arena logo features a silhouette (oval shape) of the main arena and a facade design (drape shape) as motifs. This design expresses the wide range of potentials that the arena will bring to the future, a feeling of dynamism, and the growing excitement of its visitors.For more information, visit .