Cyberark Named A Leader In 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Privileged Access Management

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables organizations to secure all identities – including workforce, IT, developer and non-human – against cyber threats with intelligent privilege controls. With CyberArk, customers have a single, unified platform for identity security that delivers operational efficiencies and faster ROI. Core to the platform are PAM solutions that secure standing, just-in-time and zero standing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and that improve secrets management to significantly reduce the #1 source of cyber risk: credential theft .

“We are extremely proud to be named a Leader by Gartner again. We believe this recognition underscores our commitment and track record of delivering continuinnovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk.“In today's business and threat environment, every identity is a target for attackers. This is why we continue to extend intelligent privilege controls to all identities – human and machine – while developing deep product integrations across our platform, giving security teams the operational control and visibility they need to secure identities across the enterprise.”

CyberArk believes its consistent recognition as a Leader is the result of its foon core foundational elements, including:



ContinuInnovation: CyberArk continues to build upon core strengths in PAM and innovation across its PAM as-a-Service and self-hosted offerings. CyberArk has extended intelligent privilege controls across the entire identity lifecycle, for all types of identities. Recent innovations address emerging use cases for secure, developer-friendly access to public cloud workloads and services. New capabilities include just-in-time privileged access management and low-code and no-code automation workflows that enable automated identity orchestration. CyberArk Secrets Management , an essential part of PAM, is differentiated in its ability to allow organizations to centrally secure, manage and rotate secrets used by the broadest range of application identities. Earlier this year, CyberArk announced expanded secrets management capabilities , new AI-powered policy creation automation for improved endpoint privilege security and the ability for PAM administrators to broker, record and protect native privileged sessions in one-click.

Exceptional Customer Experience: Globally, CyberArk provides flexible, closely aligned sales, technical and deployment resources to help customers accelerate time to value. Over the past year, CyberArk introduced new training programs and updates to the CyberArk Blueprint for Identity Security Success , in addition to ongoing complimentary access to resources such as the CyberArk Technical Community and CyberArk Success Blog. According to Gartner Peer InsightsTM, CyberArk has a 91%“would recommend” rating.3 High Performance and Delivery: CyberArk Security Services, together with its global partner network of channel, MSPs, global systems integrators and advisory firms, help many of the world's largest enterprises design, deploy and optimize PAM and identity security programs. CyberArk continues to nurture strong and consistent growth among its partner community through expanded training and enablement programs. Now, more than ever, CyberArk's global ecosystem of C3 Alliance technology partners is critical to helping security teams consolidate and maximize existing investments to mitigate emerging risks and address evolving identity security challenges.

