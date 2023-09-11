Silver Forecast: Is It Going To Reach Bottom Of Range?

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Friday ushered in a noticeable dip in the silver market, casting a veil of uncertainty over traders as they grapple with the market's elusive direction. Presently, silver teeters dangerously close to the lower threshold of a range it has occupied for an extended duration. At the pivotal $22.50 level, a substantial support structure exists, and the possibility of descending to that marker cannot be dismissed. It's clear that Silver needed a breather, but it seems hesitant to embark on a significant move at this juncture. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Should the $22 threshold falter, prospects could further deteriorate, potentially resulting in a descent to the $20 level should the prevailing pessimism persist. Chart analysis reveals a protracted back-and-forth pattern that has endured for several months, signaling the enduring presence of a range-bound scenario. This phenomenon is emblematic of markets accumulating positions in anticipation of the impending fall season and the onset of colder months, a cyclical pattern that recurs year after year.Be VigilantIn the event of a reversal, surmounting the high of Thursday's session could signal an ascent toward recent peaks. However, a formidable obstacle looms at the $25.50 mark, historically a formidable barrier for silver. Overcoming this barrier may pave the way for a potential climb to $26.50. However, several critical factors merit scrutiny. Firstly, the trajectory of thedollar holds sway, given the historical inverse correlation between silver prices and the dollar's strength. Additionally, the outlook for industrial demand remains uncertain, particularly in light of discussions surrounding initiatives such as the "green new deal." Lastly, interest rates warrant vigilance, as higher rates have the potential to diminish the allure of precimetals like silver.In summary, the silver market encountered a downturn, leaving traders grappling with the enigma of its future trajectory. While a descent to $22.50 remains plausible, the market finds itself ensnared in a recurring range-bound cycle that has persisted for an extended period. The prospect of breaching the $25.50 threshold offers a glimmer of hope, contingent upon variables such as thedollar's performance, industrial demand, and interest rates. For the present, it appears that silver will continue to traverse its familiar range, a pattern that has held steadfast since May of this year. Consequently, a vigilant eye on these key indicators is advised as traders navigate the ebbs and flows of this enduring market trend.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best forex broker list for you to check out.
MENAFN11092023000131011023ID1107047474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.