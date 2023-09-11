Gbp/Usd Forecast: Looks For Support At A Crucial Indicator

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/USD witnessed a slight bounce during Friday's trading session, as it grapples with the 200-day Exponential Moving Average and endeavors to chart its course forward. If we manage to surpass the high point of the candlestick for the Friday session, there's potential for the British pound to regain some ground. Keep a close watch on the 1.2650 level above, a critical barrier that many traders will be closely monitoring. This level is especially noteworthy as the 50-Day EMA converges around that area, potentially ushering in increased market volatility. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started In this context, it's crucial to keep a keen eye on the broader performance of thedollar, a currency that has been strengthening. This factor holds significance not only in the currency markets but also in the realm of interest rates in the United States. If the interest rate scenario in thecontinues to strengthen, it will likely drive thedollar higher.That said, the British pound has fared relatively better against thedollar than many other currencies. So, even in the event of a dip from the current juncture, it may not experience the same degree of decline as other currency pairs. The 1.2350 level underneath should serve as a support level. However, should we breach that threshold, it could signify a considerable market downturn. In such a scenario, we might anticipate a drop to the psychologically significant 1.20 level, a critical juncture for market sentiment. Conversely, should we witness an upward breakout, it's probable that we'll witness an attempt to reclaim the 1.30 level over the longer term.It's Important to Monitor the Actions of the Bank of EnglandMarket participants must pay heed to pronouncements emanating from the Federal Reserve and the forthcoming interest rate decision slated for September. Currently, traders hold the belief that the Americans may not opt for a rate hike, at least not in the upcoming month, potentially providing some respite for the pound. However, it's equally important to monitor the actions of the Bank of England. Moreover, with signs of slowing global growth, central banks' decisions are poised to wield significant influence on market dynamics.In conclusion, the British pound continues to navigate a series of ups and downs in the currency markets. The outlook is influenced by a multitude of factors, including the performance of thedollar, central bank decisions, and global economic conditions. As traders chart their course forward, they must remain attuned to these key indicators that shape the British pound's journey in the complex world of currency trading.Ready to trade our
Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted
the best regulated forex brokers UK
in the industry for you.
MENAFN11092023000131011023ID1107047466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.