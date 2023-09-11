Usd/Jpy Forecast: Continues To See Gains

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The USD/JPY initially experienced a sharp decline during Friday's trading session, descending to the ¥145 level, before staging an impressive comeback. The formation of the candlestick suggests a continued upward trajectory. If the recent ¥148 level is breached, it could pave the way for an ascent toward the psychologically significant ¥150 level. With the prevailing dynamics, the market remains conducive to a "buy on the dip" strategy, although volatility is expected. The interest rate differential between the United States and Japan, resembling a chasm, strongly favors further gains in this currency pair. After all, you get paid to sit on it, something that a lot of larger funds continue to do. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started In the event of a downturn, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is poised around the ¥144 level, inching closer to the ¥145 mark. The ¥145 level represents the lower boundary of a prior consolidation range. All things considered, the market appears geared towards the ¥150 level, characterized not only by its psychological significance but also by the presence of potential options barriers, adding further credence to this target.The Ultimate Game-changer Rests with the Bank of JapanIt is worth noting that a change in the Bank of Japan's stance is pivotal for altering the pair's trajectory. While recent Bank of Japan commentary expressed dissatisfaction with undesirable FX movements, it is crucial to recognize that a shift in monetary policy is the catalyst needed to drive a transformation in market sentiment. The Bank of Japan faces a dilemma, having to choose between maintaining low-interest rates and a weakened yen or embracing freely exchanged interest rates and a strengthened yen. All things considered, this market appears poised for further upside potential, albeit without the expectation of an immediate vertical ascent.At the end of the day, thedollar exhibits resilience in the face of market turbulence, exemplifying its capacity to rebound from initial declines. Investors are inclined to adopt a "buy on the dip" approach, driven by the substantial interest rate differential between the United States and Japan. The path to the ¥150 level, although not guaranteed to be without its share of twists and turns, holds considerable promise. The ultimate game-changer rests with the Bank of Japan, which holds the key to reshaping market dynamics through shifts in monetary policy. Until such changes materialize, the trajectory remains poised for further growth, offering ample room for advancement.Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of regulated forex brokers to choose from.
