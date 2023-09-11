Forex Today: Ueda Talks Up The Japanese Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started
The Japanese Yen has gained strongly since this week's open in Asia, following public comments by Governor Ueda of the Bank of Japan. Ueda stated that there may be enough data available to justify a rate hike by the end of 2023, which would end Japan's negative interest rate and mark at least the beginning of the end of its standout super-easy monetary policy. The Japanese Yen has gained strongly today, with
the USD/JPY currency pair
down by more than 1,.15%, wiping out all last week's gains, and calling into question whether the current bullish trend in that currency pair has already seen a long-term high. The yield on the Japanese Government's 10-year bond rose to 0.7%, its highest since 2014. In the Forex market, the Japanese Yen is clearly the strongest major currency today, while theDollar is the weakest, despite its long-term bullish trend. Bitcoin
is threatening to break down to new 2-month lows as the crypto sector remains weak. It is likely to be a relatively quiet day in the market, as it is a Monday and no high-impact data releases are scheduled today.
