Core Group On Sri Lanka Calls For Effective Governance Reforms

The Core Group on Sri Lanka has called for effective governance reforms and also noted the arbitrary use of laws to suppress dissent.

The Sri Lanka Core Group comprising Canada, North Macedonia, Malawi, Montenegro, the United Kingdom, and the United States said that Sri Lanka has made important recent commitments on land issues and devolution of political authority.

“We encourage Sri Lanka to turn these commitments into meaningful action and deliver long-awaited results. Sri Lanka still has a long way to go to fulfil commitments to justice, accountability, and reconciliation,” the Core Group told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva during its 54th Session.

The Core Group noted preparations for a truth and reconciliation commission, and emphasised the importance of an inclusive participatory process in the establishment of any mechanisms to advance transitional justice, to gain the confidence of all affected communities, in line with international best practices.

“We are concerned by continued incidents of intimidation and harassment of civil society and journalists, and by the arbitrary use of laws to suppress dissent,” the Core Group added.

As Sri Lanka takes forward its economic recovery, the Core Group stressed the importance of effective governance reforms and noted the recent anti-corruption legislation.

“This must be accompanied by safeguarding established independent institutions, and democratic processes,” the Core Group said.

The Core Group called on Sri Lanka to work with the High Commissioner and his office and remain ready to support Sri Lanka in addressing HRC resolution 51/1. (Colombo Gazette)