Charity Caritas Sees Surge Of Demand In Its Stores

The Caritas charity organisation warns that poverty has“significantly and continuously” increased since 2014. Keystone

As prices continue to rise, the Caritas charity organisation is welcoming more and more people into its stores, according to a Sunday article published by SonntagsBlick.

Each month, Caritas Switzerland counts 90,000 purchases, 12% more than in 2022, which was a record year. Debt counseling and individual assistance have also increased.

It takes longer for people in this situation to recover financially, notes Caritas, as inflation has been compounded by the coronavipandemic.

For the aid organisation, it is inevitable that families will fall below the poverty line in the current situation.

Caritas shops in Switzerland sell groceries at knock-down prices to help people who have less be able to afford food and other everyday items.

