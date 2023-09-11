Autumn Session Of Parliament: What's In It For The Swiss Abroad?



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

The final session of this legislature will give some politicians another opportunity to draw attention to themselves, after which federal elections will take place on October 22.

The two biggest issues are both health insurance initiatives. One is on cost restrictions in the Swiss health system, launched by political party The Centre. The other is a cap on health insurance premiums, a proposal by the Social Democrats.

There are about ten items of business on the topics of neutrality, Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Heated debates are expected, as many of the proposals are value-based. These include Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Switzerland's role for Putin, participation in the G7 taskforce on Russia sanctions, and a closer look at commodity trading.

While these issues are interesting for Swiss Abroad, their everyday lives are shaped by other dossiers. First and foremost, there is the question of Europe. This issue has been given a low profile during this election campaign because most of the parties are not clearly positioned enough to differentiate themselves. Only the right-wing Swiss People's Party, with its strict EU scepticism, and the centrist Liberal Greens, with their open commitment to the European Economic Area (EEA), would have some mobilisation potential with the European question. But even these two have been keeping their heads down so far.

This is where the last word is spoken on many issues: The Senate in the federal parliament building in Bern. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Nevertheless, parliament cannot keep sweeping something that is so important to the Swiss Abroad under the carpet, because two-thirds of the more than 800,000 Swiss Abroad live in the EU.

There are already a handful of motions on the table. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives wants the government to report regularly on what it intends to do about the EU. Considering the importance of this dossier, it also wants to create a permanent sub-committee for European issues.

Also up for debate is a motion suggesting that Switzerland enter into talks on EEA membership. Yet another motion demands information on how the breakdown of negotiations on a framework agreement will affect the economy. This motion is somewhat older, but it has not yet been dealt with conclusively.

A motion underlining the importance of Swiss wage protection has been submitted to the Senate. It aims to strengthen the government when it defends Swiss wage protection in talks with the EU. The House of Representatives adopted this proposal. The committee of the Senate now recommends a no vote, arguing that such a requirement would do more harm than good in talks with Brussels.

Read our analysis on Swiss wage protection and its significance for the EU: