Canton Rejects Accelerated Planning For Solar Power Plants

This content was published on Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Voters in southern Switzerland are deciding this Sunday whether to accelerate the construction of large solar farms in the mountains.

The Valais decree stipulated that the State Council would now be the first instance responsible for building permits for large photovoltaic systems. The cantonal government would have replaced the cantonal building commission, which normally issues permits outside of the building zones. The government wanted to speed up the process.

In the event of a complaint, the suspensive effect could also have been over-ridden. This means that a project would not automatically be stopped in the event of an objection.

The vote on such large-scale projects in the Alpine landscape received attention beyond the cantonal borders. It was a first test of how voters feel about the federal government's“Solar Express”.

Due to an impending electricity shortage in winter, the federal government wants to accelerate the construction of large photovoltaic systems during a transition phase until the end of 2025 in the solar plan passed by parliament. The federal government promised genersubsidies for the systems.

