Road Closure Adds To Gotthard Transport Woes

Pусский
(ru)
В Швейцарии закрыт Сен-Готардский автотоннель. Что известно?
Chunks of concrete fell onto the important Swiss road route, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) announced. The duration of the closure is unknown.
