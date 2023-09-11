No Vote For Alpine Solar Parks: What Does It Mean For Switzerland?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Pусский
(ru)
Народ в Швейцарии выступил против солнечных панелей: что это значит?
On Sunday, 54% of voters rejected a decree approved by the Valais parliament designed to support federal“Solar Express” legislation to simplify and speed up the construction of large Alpine solar parks. Voter turnout was 35.72%.
Opponents – an alliance of environmentalists and supporters of the left-wing Green Party and the right-wing Swiss People's Party – had turned the legal, procedural issue into a wider test of public opinion with a simple question: are you for or against Alpine solar parks?
