No Vote For Alpine Solar Parks: What Does It Mean For Switzerland?



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

On Sunday, 54% of voters rejected a decree approved by the Valais parliament designed to support federal“Solar Express” legislation to simplify and speed up the construction of large Alpine solar parks. Voter turnout was 35.72%.

Opponents – an alliance of environmentalists and supporters of the left-wing Green Party and the right-wing Swiss People's Party – had turned the legal, procedural issue into a wider test of public opinion with a simple question: are you for or against Alpine solar parks?