Swiss Mountain Railways Post A Weak August

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) From May to August, passenger transport sales rose by 9%, and the number of guests by 4%, reports the RMS summer seasonal report, compiled by 60 Swiss lift companies.
In August alone, the number of guests fell by 5% year-on-year, notes the publication, which explains this by "the desire of the Swiss to travel abroad again after the turbulence of the years marked by Covid."
+ Prices of Swiss mountain journeys getting steeper
By region, customer numbers rose most strongly in the Bernese Oberland and Central Switzerland, by 12% and 16% respectively. By contrast, the number of customers in Graubünden and Eastern Switzerland fell by 10%.Compared with the five-year average, the results are better, with increases of 28% in Central Switzerland and 17% in the Vaud and Fribourg Alps, for example.
MENAFN11092023000210011054ID1107047353
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.