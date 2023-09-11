Brazil To Seek Expansion In Halal Markets At Malaysia Show

São Paulo – Brazilian companies will participate in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), one of the world's largest shows for halal products, from September 12 to 15 in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. Animal protein giant BRF, açaí producer Tropicool, and cereal trading company Fenaagro will exhibit at the Halal do Brasil Project stand, a partnership between the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote halal products made in Brazil abroad. Those are produced following the traditions of Islam. Pictured above, MIHAS 2022.

According to the International Projects manager of the ABCC, Fernanda Dantas, participating in MIHAS is an opportunity to present Brazilian goods and the capacity the country has to supply halal products to a leading market in the Asia-Pacific region that still buys little from Brazil.

“Brazil still exports little there, but there is a giant potential to be explored for processed goods. It's essential to showcase Brazil and establish connections,” said Dantas.

She stated MIHAS offers broad exposure to buyers with high purchasing power who demand high quality.“Brazil is capable of producing and delivering. The price depends on the product and does not always determine competitiveness. There has to be a differential, a local brand,” said Dantas, citing açaí and Brazil nuts as examples of products that could be successful.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade, and Services, from January to August this year, Brazil exported USD 2.365 billion to Malaysia. In the same period last year, sales were USD 2.396 billion; from January to August 2021, USD 3.082 billion. Imports tallied USD 968 million from January to August 2023, a drop from USD 1 billion in the same period last year and USD 1.1 billion in 2021.

The main products exported by Brazil to Malaysia are iron ore, crude oil, and sugar. The leading Malaysian items Brazilians import are and truck tires, integrated circuits, lubricants, processors, and clothing.

Halal do Brasil at MIHAS

The participation of the Halal do Brasil project at MIHAS is just one of the initiative's many commercial promotion actions. The project began activities this year and plans to bring 500 national companies, mainly in value-added foods, to the global halal market. To this end, the project carries out company training on the halal market, training for obtaining halal certification, and commercial promotion, participating in trade shows and commercial missions. In addition to Malaysia, priority markets include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa, Indonesia, France, and Germany.

Quick facts:

Malaysia International Halal Showcase – MIHAS

September 12 to 15, 2023

For more information, click here

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

