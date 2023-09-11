Wreckage Of Downed Senan Helicopter Located

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The National Aeronaval Service (Senan) reported that, in the early hours of the night of Sunday, September 10, the crash site of the AN-141 helicopter was located in a mountainarea, near the community of La Sancona, in the district of Oláon the border between the province of Coclé and Veraguas.
The aircraft was on a relief mission (transporting personnel and cargo) from the naval air stations on the Caribbean coast.
The crew aboard the helicopter was made up of: Captain Javier Hinestroza (pilot), Major Félix Barrera (co-pilot) and Corporal Héctor Atencio (technician), Senan reported.
MENAFN11092023000218011062ID1107047348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.