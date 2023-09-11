Wreckage Of Downed Senan Helicopter Located

The National Aeronaval Service (Senan) reported that, in the early hours of the night of Sunday, September 10, the crash site of the AN-141 helicopter was located in a mountainarea, near the community of La Sancona, in the district of Oláon the border between the province of Coclé and Veraguas.

The aircraft was on a relief mission (transporting personnel and cargo) from the naval air stations on the Caribbean coast.

The crew aboard the helicopter was made up of: Captain Javier Hinestroza (pilot), Major Félix Barrera (co-pilot) and Corporal Héctor Atencio (technician), Senan reported.