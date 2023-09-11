Asia Fx Talking: Manning The Renminbi Barricades

The CNY continues to trade close to 7.30 - a level which the PBoC has defended staunchly with its daily fixes

Author: Robert Carnell, Min Joo Kang , Nicholas Mapa

