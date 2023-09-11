Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 21.14 Billion By 2032 | Fact.Mr Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market
Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market to reach USD 21.14 Bn, registering a CAGR of 13.8% by 2032. Body contouring & skin tightening to hold 20% market share
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is currently valued at USD 5.8 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8%. The market for energy-based aesthetic devices is expected to reach USD 21.14 billion by 2032. Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends affecting market growth.
The energy-based aesthetic devices market is witnessing remarkable growth and innovation as these devices become integral to the field of cosmetic and aesthetic medicine. Energy-based aesthetic devices utilize variforms of energy, such as laser, radiofrequency, ultrasound, and cryotherapy, to improve the appearance of skin and enhance body contours. These devices are used for a wide range of procedures, including skin rejuvenation, hair removal, fat reduction, and tattoo removal. In this overview, we will explore the current state of the energy-based aesthetic devices market, along with recent industry news and emerging trends.
Recent Industry News:
Laser Hair Removal: Recent news highlights advancements in laser hair removal technology, with the introduction of devices that offer faster treatment times and improved patient comfort. These innovations are making laser hair removal more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.
Radiofrequency Skin Tightening: Radiofrequency-based devices for skin tightening and wrinkle reduction continue to evolve. News reports showcase the development of advanced radiofrequency technologies that deliver controlled heating to stimulate collagen production, resulting in smoother and more youthful-looking skin.
Ultrasound Body Contouring: The ultrasound-based body contouring market has seen innovations in targeting specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen and thighs. New devices offer greater precision and effectiveness in reducing fat and improving body contours.
Cryolipolysis: Cryolipolysis devices, which freeze and eliminate fat cells, have gained popularity for non-surgical fat reduction. Recent news highlights advancements in cryolipolysis technology, including improved applicators and enhanced patient comfort during treatment.
Tattoo Removal: Laser devices for tattoo removal are continually improving, offering better results with fewer sessions. Innovations in laser technology are making tattoo removal safer and more efficient.
Key Companies Profiled in This Report:
Syneron Medical Ltd.
Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.
KGaA
Lumenis Ltd.
Alma Lasers Inc.
Zeltiq
El.En.
Cutera
Sisram
Allergan Plc
Cynosure
Key findings of the Energy-based Aesthetic Devices market study:
Regional breakdown of the Energy-based Aesthetic Devices market based on predefined taxonomy.
Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Energy-based Aesthetic Devices vendors in detail.
Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Energy-based Aesthetic Devices market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.
Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries.
Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices market.
Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market Technological Advancements
Fractional Laser Technology: Fractional laser devices have revolutionized skin resurfacing treatments. These lasers deliver precise energy in a fractionated pattern, creating microscopic treatment zones on the skin. This allows for faster healing and reduced downtime compared to traditional ablative lasers.
Picosecond Lasers: Picosecond lasers use ultra-short pulse durations to break down tattoo ink and pigmentation more effectively than older Q-switched lasers. They are also used for skin rejuvenation and scar reduction.
Thermage and Radiofrequency (RF) Devices: RF devices have seen advancements in radiofrequency technology, with improved heating and cooling mechanisms. These devices can now provide more controlled and targeted treatments for skin tightening and body contouring.
High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU): HIFU devices have gained popularity for non-surgical facelifts and skin tightening. Technological advancements have led to more precise and customizable energy delivery, reducing the risk of adverse effects.
Cryolipolysis Enhancements: Cryolipolysis, often known as CoolSculpting, has seen advancements in applicator design, allowing for better and more comfortable fat reduction treatments in varibody areas.
Smart and Connected Devices: Many energy-based aesthetic devices are now equipped with smart technology and connectivity features. This allows practitioners to monitor treatment parameters in real-time and adjust settings for optimal results.
Competition Insights:
The market is incredibly competitive. Strategic collaborations, product launches, geographical expansions, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions are increasingly popular among key market players in economically favourable and emerging regions.
In March 2022, Alma Lasers Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd., launched two products in the United States market in March 2022: the Alma TED1, which addresses consumer demand for hair growth treatments, and the cannabidiol CBD+ professional skincare solution, which is used to visibly reduce redness and calm the appearance of stressed skin.
In May 2022, Sisram Medical Ltd. is anticipated to expand its home-use brand, LMNT, in China in May 2022. It is the first step toward providing consumers with a beauty treatment they can use at home to supplement their wellness routine. The goal is to create useful content and maintain long-term engagement with its target audiences.
Key Segments:
By Application :
Body Contouring & Skin Tightening
Skin Rejuvenation
Wrinkles
Acne & Other Scars
Skin Pigmentation
Aging
Hair Removal
Leg Vein Treatment
Vaginal Rejuvenation
Pigmented Lesion & Tattoo Removal
Others
By End-use :
Hospital/Surgery Center
Medspa
Traditional Spa
HCP Owned Clinic
By Region :
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
MEA
Europe
Trends Shaping the Market:
Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Procedures: Patients are increasingly seeking non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments over traditional surgical procedures. Energy-based aesthetic devices offer effective alternatives with shorter recovery times and fewer risks.
Customized Treatment Plans: Personalized treatment plans are becoming the norm in aesthetic medicine. Healthcare providers are using advanced diagnostic tools and patient assessments to tailor treatments to individual needs and goals.
Combination Therapies: Combination therapies involving multiple energy-based devices are gaining popularity. These approaches provide comprehensive solutions for patients seeking multiple aesthetic enhancements in a single treatment session.
Patient Education: Patients are becoming more educated about aesthetic procedures, thanks to readily available information online and through social media. Informed patients are driving demand for specific treatments and pushing for the latest advancements.
Safety and Efficacy: Safety and efficacy remain paramount in the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Regulatory agencies and manufacturers are continually working to ensure that devices meet rigorsafety standards and deliver predictable results.
