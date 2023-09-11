EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action

STRABAG SE: Details concerning the implementation of resolved capital measures

11.09.2023 / 08:02 CET/CEST

Capital reduction registered in the commercial register

Shareholders may choose to receive distribution of the capital reduction in the form of shares (“share-based option”) from 12 September 2023 until 29 September 2023 at their custodian bank

No need to take action at present if distribution in cash is chosen (“cash-based option”)

Distribution in shares or cash expected to occur towards the end of the first quarter of 2024 ProspecExemption Document with implementation details published

STRABAG SE, the listed European technology group for construction services, today announced details concerning the implementation of capital measures unanimously adopted at the 19th Annual General Meeting held on 16 June 2023. Essentially, a conditional distribution will be made from the reserves of STRABAG SE, with each shareholder being entitled to receive the distribution in the form of new shares or cash.



The objective of the measures is to reduce the stake held by MKAO“Rasperia Trading Limited” – a company controlled by sanctioned Russian citizen Oleg Deripaska – in STRABAG SE from 27.8% to below 25%. This should reduce relevant disadvantages and risks for STRABAG SE. In order to achieve this goal, the core shareholders – the Haselsteiner family, UNIQA and Raiffeisen – have contractually agreed to choose the share-based option.



Next steps

The capital reduction and resolution of the non-cash capital increase – as the initial steps of the resolved measures – have now been entered in the commercial register. Shareholders may now exercise their right to choose:



Share-based option

Shareholders who choose the share-based option can notify their custodian bank, from 12 September 2023 until and including 29 September 2023, 17:00 CEST , by means of a declaration of subscription and assignment. The declaration of subscription and assignment is available on the STRABAG SE website and at the custodian banks. The new shares are expected to be registered towards the end of the first quarter of 2024 (following expiry of the statutory waiting period, fulfilment of the conditions and registration of implementation of the non-cash capital increase in the commercial register).

Cash-based option

Shareholders who choose the cash-based option do not need to take any action at this time .

Expectations are that, towards the end of the first quarter of 2024, value rights will be automatically credited with respect to those shares for which the share-based option was not chosen (after expiry of the statutory period, fulfilment of the conditions and registration of implementation of the non-cash capital increase in the commercial register). Shareholders can then redeem these value rights for cash. STRABAG SE will provide information on the exact modalities of the redemption separately.

Shares will be distributed and value rights will be credited to accounts concurrently – towards the end of the first quarter of 2024.



“As the STRABAG SE Management Board, we would be pleased if our shareholders supported these planned measures and opted in favour of the share-based option. In any event, these measures are not intended to reduce the free float”, says CEO Klemens Haselsteiner.



Details about the share-based option

The subscription price was set at EUR 36.20 per new share on the basis of a valuation report and is calculated on the basis of the amount of the distribution entitlement of EUR 9.05 per existing share and a subscription ratio of 4:1. This means that shareholders who choose the share-based option will be able to subscribe for one new share for every four existing shares. The subscription price does not have to be paid in cash because shareholders who choose the share-based option will fund the non-cash contribution via their distribution entitlement resulting from the capital reduction. The subscription price of the new shares no longer includes the distribution entitlement of EUR 9.05 per share.



No separate subscription rights (in the form of a separate ISIN) will be credited to shareholders' securities accounts. In order to ensure settlement, the shares for which the share-based option has been chosen will be transferred to a separate temporary ISIN AT0000A36HH9“STRABAG SE – Distribution Share-Based Option”, which is expected to be traded in the Standard Market Auction segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange from the beginning of October 2023. These shares carry the same shareholder rights as the shares with the regular ISIN AT000000STR1. The temporary ISIN will be in place until registration of the new shares and will be tradable on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Once the new shares have been registered, the temporary ISIN will be automatically changed to the regular ISIN AT000000STR1.



Until final conclusion of the annulment proceedings brought by MKAO“Rasperia Trading Limited” before the Klagenfurt Regional Court (case ref. 21 Cg 20/23k) to contest the resolutions on agenda item 7 adopted at the 19th Annual General Meeting, the new shares will also have a separate ISIN. The new shares will be admitted to official trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Standard Market Auction segment).



ProspecExemption Document

STRABAG SE today published a ProspecExemption Document at > Investor Relations > Annual General Meeting 2023, which contains the details of the distribution of the capital reduction in the form of shares.



STRABAG SE is a European-based technology partner for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management through to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 79,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 17 billion.



Our dense network of subsidiaries in variEuropean countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources. More information is available at .

