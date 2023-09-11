EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CLIQ Digital AG converts to registered shares

Conversion in shareholders' securities accounts on the evening of

20 September 2023

New ISIN DE000A35JS40 and WKN A35JS4 valid as of 21 September 2023 Increased transparency and more direct communication with shareholders intended DÜSSELDORF, 11 September 2023 – CLIQ Digital AG is converting its entire share capital from bearer shares to registered shares after markets close on 20 September 2023. As of 21 September 2023, the new ISIN DE000A35JS40 (previously: DE000A0HHJR3) and the new WKN A35JS4 (previously: A0HHJR) will apply. The ticker symbol CLIQ remains unchanged. The Annual General Meeting of CLIQ Digital AG had resolved the share conversion on 6 April 2023. For shareholders, the conversion to registered shares is free of charge. Conversion 6,508,714 shares will be converted from bearer shares to registered shares at a ratio of 1:1 and will be entered into the new share register by Clearstream Banking AG. In the coming days, the shareholders of CLIQ Digital AG will be informed by their custodian banks about the upcoming conversion of the bearer shares and the initial entry into the share register. The custodial conversion will take place on the basis of the respective holdings of the custodial clients as of Wednesday 20 September 2023, in the evening. Outstanding trading orders that have not yet been executed on 20 September 2023 will expire as a result of the conversion. In general Registered shares are subject to the keeping of a share register in which the shareholders of CLIQ Digital AG are entered, stating their name, date of birth, address and an electronical address as well as the number of shares they hold. Only shareholders who are entered in the share register are considered shareholders of CLIQ Digital AG. Thus, only registered shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at Annual General Meetings. The entry into the share register is made by the depositary banks of the shareholders. The legal position of the shareholders entered into the share register is not affected by the conversion to registered shares and their shareholding in the company remains unchanged. The right of shareholders to sell their shares or to purchase shares is also not restricted nor made more difficult. Further information on the conversion to registered shares can be found here . Management statement "With the conversion to registered shares, we want to take advantage of a more direct communication with our shareholders and align ourselves even more closely with the needs and requirements of our investors in the future with a more transparent shareholder structure," said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. Contacts Investor Relations: Sebastian McCoskrie, , +49 151 52043659 Julián Palacios, , +49 151 18476600

Media Relations : Daniela Münster, al, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

3Q/9M 2023 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 2 November 2023

About CLIQ Digital The CLIQ Digital Group sells subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerstreaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 177 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 30 June 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (bearer shares' ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR; registered shares: DE000A35JS40 and A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. Visit our website at , here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Followon LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.

