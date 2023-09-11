EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board appoints Bernd Spalt as new Chief Risk Officer of Commerzbank

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank has appointed Bernd Spalt as the new Chief Risk Officer to the Board of Management Directors, with effect from 1

January 2024. Spalt will succeed MarChromik, who will – in line with his plans for his personal life – leave Commerzbank at the end of this year, as already announced in July 2022. The appointment of Bernd Spalt is still subject to the usual approval by the regulatory authority. Bernd Spalt, as a former member of the Board of Directors of Erste Group and Erste Bank Austria, has many years of experience in all areas of risk management. From 2020 to 2022, Spalt furthermore was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Erste Group Bank AG. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, Jens Weidmann, commented on the appointment of Bernd Spalt:“We are very pleased to have been able to recruit Bernd Spalt as a high-profile Chief Risk Officer for Commerzbank. He has successfully taken on responsibility and gained valuable experience in difficult times and in varimarkets. The Supervisory Board at the same time thanks MarChromik for his achievements during 15 years in risk management at Commerzbank, including 8 years as Chief Risk Officer and member of the Board of Managing Directors.” Commerzbank's Chief Executive Officer, Manfred Knof, said:“We are very happy to have found such a highly qualified successor to MarChromik with Bernd Spalt. This ensures a seamless transition in this function, which is so important for the Bank. And already at this point, I would like to thank MarChromik for the always very trusting cooperation.”

