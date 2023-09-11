(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Indian government, in its steadfast commitment to pioneering growth, has launched five innovative artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives focused on governance and social development. AI financing platform IAF, has announced its full participation in these ventures, further cementing its mission to harness AI for the nation's progress.





IAF Collaborates with the Indian Government on Five Key AI Initiatives for National Progress





Below are the highlights of the major AI initiatives taking place:





1. Telangana Applied Artificial Intelligence Research Center

Telangana is considered the youngest state in India and has been at the forefront of development since its inception. Late last year, the state government launched INAI or Intel Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with IIIT Hyderabad, Public Health Foundation of India and Public Health Foundation of India. It is a Hyderabad-based applied artificial intelligence research center dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence to mitigate and manage healthcare and smart mobility challenges in the country.





2. US-India Artificial Intelligence Initiative

On March 18 this year, the US-India Artificial Intelligence Summit was initiated by the IUSSTF and aimed to build a powerful platform to promote the development of artificial intelligence through the exchange of ideas, exploring R&D opportunities and strengthening cooperation prospects between the two countries.





3. MCA 3.0 portal

For businesses, traditional regulatory filings and other corporate paperwork can be a cumbersome task. Recognizing these challenges, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has launched a modern agile version of its portal version 3.0, MCA 21. It is designed to reduce the complexity of corporate regulatory filings with the help of AI/ML and advanced data analytics capabilities to automate and streamline the process.





4. Artificial intelligence responsible for teenagers

As AI becomes more prevalent and used in real-life situations, it can unlock a wealth of opportunities for students. With this in mind, the MeitY National e-Government Unit has developed Responsible AI – a national program for the youth that focuses on bridging the skills gap by imparting appropriate education and skills to public school students. The program also includes programs to provide students with appropriate competencies to enhance their overall employability.





5. National Research Foundation

The national government of India has set up research foundations and R&D plays an integral role in the overall development of any industry. The NRF was established to facilitate the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the national government will provide a subsidy of Rs. 1,000 crore to create strong synergies between R&D, industry and academia to enhance collaboration among the three. The research foundation is led by five companies: Hyperlink, InfoSystem, HData Systems, IBMindia IAF, Cognizant and Globant. For research and development funding.





As India's premier financing initiative, IAF collaborates with several listed companies on funding projects and has garnered substantial subsidies from the National Research Foundation of India to bolster the nation's economic and technological growth. This financial backing underscores India's commitment and endorsement of IAF's endeavors. IAF's vision is to change science and technology research and development in the entirety of India. As India emerges as a dominant hub for research and development, IAF is poised to generate immense value for the nation.





IAF recognizes the potential of artificial intelligence in different fields. As the leading global artificial intelligence company, IAF serves nations worldwide, with governments investing significant energy and resources to amplify its application domestically. India boasts premier IT talent and has rolled out numerambitiprojects. IAF has been pivotal in harnessing AI for national development, emphasizing health, education, and governance while effectively bridging the demand-supply gap.





Artificial intelligence can go a long way in helping India achieve its ambitigoals in areas such as healthcare, social development and education. The government's latest initiative aims to encourage the use of artificial intelligence across the country, leveraging its key features such as predictive analytics, algorithm-based actions and human-like learning capabilities to drive positive change in the country.