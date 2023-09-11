Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (Nasdaq: Lgvn Lgvnr) Ceo Releases Stockholder Letter

“To execute these compelling programs, over the last several weeks we have taken steps to strengthen Longeveron at both the board and executive leadership level,” said Longeveron CEO Wa'el Hashad

in the stockholder letter.“In June, we announced the election of seasoned biotechnology and corporate management experts Khoso Baluch and Jeffrey Pfeffer to our board of directors, and I am pleased to join them on our board to serve in this capacity. We also announced the appointment of LLocklear as our chief financial officer and Dr. Nataliya Agafonova as chief medical officer. Both Land Nataliya have had distinguished careers in the bio-pharmaceutical industry, and we look forward to their guidance as we advance clinical development of Lomecel-B. . . . We believe [the] rights offering provides a balanced approach to raising capital necessary to fund clinical development of Lomecel-B while remaining cognizant not to dilute existing shareholders. We believe this is an opportunity to participate for all shareholders, and is an important step in fully realizing the potential of Lomecel-B and to generating long-term shareholder value.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. To learn more about the company, visit

.

