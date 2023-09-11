Techmediabreaks Breathe! Convention 2023: Tech, Transformation, And Philanthropy Unite In Las Vegas

The partnership highlights the convention's dedication to not only showcasing the future of work but also giving back to the community. A portion of every BREATHE! Convention ticket sale will directly support Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, ensuring that children with critical illnesses continue to have their heartfelt wishes fulfilled.

BREATHE! Convention 2023 offers more than just tech insights. Attendees are invited to explore cutting-edge sectors of the digital landscape, participate in engaging discussions, and take part in experiential offsite activities. With guidance from Subject Matter Experts, Investors, and Enthusiasts, attendees gain access to the forefront of emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain, and Web3.

This year, the convention will also honor notable figures:

Tricia Kean, KTNV 13 Action News Anchor, will welcome these honorees.

Beyond tech insights, BREATHE! Convention emphasizes community involvement and philanthropy. It serves as a platform for visionaries, innovators, and thought leaders to unite, share ideas, and drive progress.

BREATHE! Convention 2023 will be held from September 13th-15th at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. For tickets and to contribute to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, visit



and help make wishes come true.

Learn more:



