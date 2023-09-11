Mercedes Announces New Concept Cars With Superior Range To Tesla Evs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mercedes-Benz has unveiled
new concept electric cars
with the potential to surpass Tesla EVs in range. The German automaker says the“close-to-production'” concept EVs have a range of more than 466 miles per charge, exceeding the average 388-mile range for Tesla electric cars by nearly 80 miles. Electric cars with superior range will be key to addressing
range anxiety , one of the largest barriers to electric vehicle adoption in the American EV market.
The Biden administration has invested billions of dollars into building a wide network of reliable charging stations, but that will likely take several years to...
Read More>>
