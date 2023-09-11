Investornewsbreaks Splash Beverage Group Inc. (Nyse American: Sbev) Enters Loi To Acquire Western Son Vodka

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Splash Beverage Group (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has executed a letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire JEM Beverage Management Company LLC, owners of the brand Western Son Vodka. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed and are subject to reaching a definitive agreement.“This acquisition is a significant step forward in our growth strategy,” said Splash Beverage Group's CEO Robert Nistico.“Led by our president and CMO Bill Meissner, we began speaking with Western Son in 2022, familiarizing ourselves with the organization to best strategize the integration with Splash. When the transaction is complete, this will be our largest acquisition to date, and it falls withing the range of acquisition targets we outlined in our recent acquisition credit facility announcement as we move down the acquisition path. Splash Beverage will bring sales and marketing support to Western Son and Western's distillery and the shipping camwill establish a centralized production and distribution hub for Splash's existing brands, Pulpoland SALT Tequila in addition to any future acquisitions, creating logistics cost savings in favorable shipping lanes, reducing freight out expense and ultimately increasing margins. We believe this acquisition will help accelerate both the depth and breadth of distribution for all the brands involved.”
About Splash Beverage Group Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpolsangrías, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, visit
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
