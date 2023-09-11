Takhar Residents Want Faulty Solar Streetlights Fixed

Enayatullah, a resident of Taloqan city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that two years ago, solar streetlights were installed on roads of the city at a huge cost by the previgovernment, but these lights were now dysfunctional.

“Because of darkness in the city, people cannot move easily at night. We want the current government to take action and fix the lights.”

Sultan, a shopkeeper in Taloqan city, told Pajhwok before the Islamic Emirate's takeover, solar streetlights were active on the city's roads and people would easily commute at night and businessmen carried on their work under these lights, but now the lights were out of order.

Amanullah, another resident, also said the lights became faulty due to lack attention by the authorities concerned.

Police headquarters did not comment on the issue, but the municipality said it had appointed a team of engineers to fix the lights.

Hayatullah Safari, a spokesperson for the municipality, told Pajhwok the Taloqan municipality was working hard to keep the city clean and confirmed some solar lights on roads of the city have been out of order.

He added:“We have decided to fix the solar lights and for this purpose, we have appointed a team of professional engineers to check and survey the lights. Once the survey is completed, the lights will be repaired or replaced.”

