The Islamic Education Department pledged to opened religischools for girls in the coming educational year.

Back in 2022, the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' (IEA) closed girls schools above class sixth and said a strategy was being worked out on the bases of which girls would be allowed to go to schools, but the strategy is yet to be completed and introduced.

Now some girls from secondary and high schools have demanded religischools - madrassas - where they could go and learn education.

Nasrin, the student of class eight at Ghulam Haidar school in Rakha district, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“It is third year for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan but girls school above class sixth are still closed while learning is our legitimate right, when schools are closed then government should open religischools.”

Fatima, the student of class ninth at Naswan Peyawash High School in Rakha district, said:“Government should create official Madrawhen it did not want to reopen school so that girls are not deprived of education.”

Roya, another student deprived of education due to the closure of schools, demanded the opening of official religischools for girls.

Girls interest in religischool has grown

Mawlavi Abdul Hafeez, Anwari, deputy education director of Jami Al Anwar Madrain Rakha district, said after the closure of girls schools above class sixth, girls' interest in Madrahad increased.

He added a large number of girls referred to the Jamai Al Anwar Madrafor enrollment after the closure of schools but they were not entertained due to the lack of teachers and educational materials.

He said currently over 200 girls were getting education with them now and during the past regime they had up to 50 students.

Anwari said the IEA should consider other social needs as well and reopen girls' schools

This comes that earlier, acting Interior Minister Serajuddin Haqqani during a meeting with the OIC uelma delegation said that girls education was the need of society and girls schools above class sixth would be soon reopened.

Sanobar, one of the Jami Al Anwar Madrastudents, said after the closure of girls' school she suffered from depression and then she was happy to be enrolled in Madraand got her mental and psychological relieved.

She said:“I am worried for the other girls who do not have religischools in their villages, the schools are also closed, they also wish and need education, when the government closes school, it should open religischools.”

Matiullah Jawad, deputy head of the Islamic Education Department, said next year government would strive for the establishment of new religischools in the province.

He did not said how many religischools would be created in the province but added the IEA leadership directed the Islamic Education Department in the centre to create 100,000 new posts for Islamic Education.

He said currently, 77 girls Madrassa, three Madrafor boys and girl, three boys and girls Darululoms and 14 female Madrasas are operational in Panjsher province.

He added over 4,800 girls are currently studying in different religischools in Panjshir.

nh

