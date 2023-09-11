Registration Open For Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo yesterday announced that registration is now open for runners wishing to take part in the Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024.
The event, scheduled for September 16, will bring together more than 15,000 participants competing over multiple distances. The full marathon (42.2km) will be staged alongside a half marathon (21.1km), 10km and 5km race - all open to adult participants.
There will also be a 5km mini marathon event for juniors (aged 13-17) and a 1km race for children under 13. Ooredoo has partnered with UK-based sports agency GW Active to ensure it meets stringent international standards.
This year, the Ooredoo Doha Marathon holds Gold staon the international marathon schedule, meaning runners can qualify for international marathon events such as the Boston Marathon.
Competitors are invited to register online as soon as possible. The entry process on the official website is easy to follow and by signing up four or more runners in one session, entrants can secure a 25% discount on registration fees.
Runners will receive a goodie bag containing a bespoke race t-shirt as well as their bib number and timing chip. Race packs can be collected from designated locations (to be communicated via the website and participant email) between September 13 and 15, from 3pm to 11pm. Pack collection facilities will not be available on race day.
Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari - Director PR, Sponsorship and CSR at Ooredoo – said: "The Ooredoo Doha Marathon is not just a race; it's a celebration of determination, passion and the human spirit."
To find out more and register, runners can go to the Ooredoo Doha Marathon website (OOREDOO DOHA MARATHON | Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024).
MENAFN11092023000067011011ID1107047225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.