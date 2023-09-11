Expo 2023 Doha In Partnership With Qm

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Expo 2023 Doha organising committee yesterday signed a collaboration and partnership agreement with Qatar Museums (QM), a statement said.
HE the Minister of Municipality and Expo 2023 Doha Committee chairman Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, Expo 2023 Doha secretary general Mohammed al-Khouri and QM acting CEO Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi were present.
The partnership underscores QM's commitment to fostering cultural dialogue, with Expo 2023 Doha being expected to attract over 3mn visitors and more than 80 participating countries.
QM will host a series of artistic and cultural events and performances that are in line with the global event's themes and objectives, namely the preservation of the environment, it was explained.
QM will also help foster sustainability by highlighting the importance of sustainable activities in the daily lives. The partnership will solidify QM's reputation as a cultural destination for art enthusiasts, history aficionados, and environmental enthusiasts from around the world.
“Through this partnership with Qatar Museums, Expo 2023 Doha aims to solidify Qatar's position as a global tourist destination. Qatar Museums will support the international event in a multitude of ways, notably by supporting ecological development initiatives”, said al-Khouri.
"The collaboration between Expo 2023 Doha and Qatar Museums marks a pivotal moment in cultural exchange that will create an unprecedented cultural and ecological experience. This exhibition is a testament to the power of cooperation in curating narratives that resonate across cultures and generation”, he added.
QM's al-Rumaihi said:“Expo 2023 Doha will have a significant positive impact on the local and international cultural landscape. As a leading cultural institution in Qatar, our vision goes hand-in-hand with that of Expo 2023 Doha, for we seek to foster sustainable development and ensure all museums in Qatar are low-emission, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Qatar Museums vision to achieve more sustainable and modern cultural development where humans coexist in harmony with nature.”
