Italian Pm Ends Doha Visit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni left Doha on Monday after an official visit to the country. Meloni and the accompanying delegation were seen-off upon at Hamad International Airport by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani, Qatar's ambassador to Italy Khalid bin Youssef al-Sada and Italian ambassador in Doha Paolo Toschi. (QNA)
MENAFN11092023000067011011ID1107047223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.