Keybank's Angel Rodriguez Named A 2023 Notable Latino Leader By Crain's Cleveland Business

Rodriguez joined KeyBank in 2021. He serves as the board chair for The Spanish American Committee. Under his leadership, the committee has bolstered its financial position and focused on leveraging its Latino Construction and Mi Cprograms to deliver high-paying jobs and affordable housing to Clevelanders on the near West Side.

