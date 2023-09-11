T‐Mobile Responds To Morocco's Destructive Earthquake

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 11, 2023 /3BL/ We are extremely saddened by the devastation in Morocco's Al-Haouz region and surrounding areas including the historic city of Marrakesh following last night's earthquake - the country's strongest in 120 years. Our deepest condolences are with those affected by this tragedy. As Moroccans and others in the area face significant challenges, T-Mobile is offering assistance to customers who need to stay connected to friends and family during this critical time.
Starting today, September 9 through September 15, 2023, T-Mobile is waiving international roaming and international long-distance to and from Moroand the U.S for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid consumer and business, T-Mobile Prepaid and Assurance Wireless customers. We're also waiving international long-distance to and from Morofor our Metro by T-Mobile customers.
This includes calls made from within Moroto local numbers. As a reminder, customers with Simple Global have free unlimited texting and data in Morocco.
If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out toby calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.
MENAFN11092023007202015466ID1107047195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.