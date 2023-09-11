T‐Mobile Responds To Morocco's Destructive Earthquake

Starting today, September 9 through September 15, 2023, T-Mobile is waiving international roaming and international long-distance to and from Moroand the U.S for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid consumer and business, T-Mobile Prepaid and Assurance Wireless customers. We're also waiving international long-distance to and from Morofor our Metro by T-Mobile customers.

This includes calls made from within Moroto local numbers. As a reminder, customers with Simple Global have free unlimited texting and data in Morocco.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out toby calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.