Priapus Toxintm: A Specific Method Of Using Botulinum Toxin For Erectile Dysfunction

Dr. Charles E. Runels Jr., M.D., the President of Cellular Medicine Association, Inc. ("CMA") , has now applied for registration of the trademark PRIATOXINTM for "medical services, namely, injecting the corcavernosi of the penis with therapeutic neurotoxins to improve penile health and to enhance erectile function or penis size."

Allergan Inc., the manufacturer of the BOTOX®-branded neurotoxin, has agreed not to challenge Dr. Runels' and CMA's use or registration of the mark PRIATOXINTM. While Dr. Runels had previously applied to register the trademark BOCOX and asked for Allergan's consent, Allergan objected to the use and registration of the trademark BOCOX.

"Rather than engage a multi-billion dollar company in expensive, time-consuming litigation over the mark BOCOX, the best decision is simply to rename the brand as PRIATOXINTM so that we can instead use our financial resources to continue to conduct robust research and education regarding this remarkable, life-changing medical service," said Dr. Runels, the creator of the specific medical services behind the PRIATOXINTM brand.

For more information about PRIATOXINTM, please go to .

For evaluation and for possible treatment, men should find the nearest provider licensed by the CMA to provide the Periapsis ToxinTM -on the directory at PriapusShot.com/members/directory .

Physicians of the CMA conduct and consult regarding research in the areas of esthetics, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, orgasmic dysfunction in women, lichen sclerosus, & other treatments for many other problems-using cellular therapies, especially blood-derived growth factors, including platelet-rich plasma.

