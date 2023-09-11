China And Us Lock Horns In The Growing Vr Content Creation Space: Who Will Lead By 2030?

The VR industry is undergoing a significant metamorphosis, evident from the tremendprojected growth in the global market for VR Content Creation. According to the latest VR Content Creation Report , the market value that stood at a notable $1.9 Billion in 2022, is gearing up to touch a staggering $288.9 Billion by 2030.

Key findings from the report underscore the potential of the Software/Application segment, which is poised to register an exceptional CAGR of 88.3%. The shift is credited to the wave of innovative technologies and advanced software applications shaping the VR landscape.

Geographic analysis highlights two major players - the US, with a market evaluation of $567.6 Million in 2022, and China, projected to grow at an 81.5% CAGR, affirming its position as a significant VR hub in the coming years. Japan, Canada, and Germany too are predicted to witness robust growth rates in the VR Content Creation domain.

With vital competitor insights and an access to vast digital archives, this report serves as an indispensable tool to comprehend the evolving VR Content Creation market. With complimentary updates for a year, you will always stay one step ahead.

The report profiles key players including:



360 Labs LLC

Blippar

Elysian Studio Private Limited

Koncept VR

Matterport, Inc.

MATTERVR

Panedia Pty Ltd.

Subvrsive, Inc.

Vizor

Voxe

WeMakeVR Wevr

Intriguing insights and comprehensive market statistics from 2014 to 2030, coupled with details on the post-pandemic recovery, are available in the report. As the VR realm expands its horizons, those interested in leveraging this burgeoning market can access the full report by visiting

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets