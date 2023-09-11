'Unstoppable': Fans Exhilarated After Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Cricketer To Score 13,000 Runs In Odis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Once again, Virat Kohli, proved his mettle in the cricket world by becoming the fastest cricketer to score 13,000 runs in ODIs. He achievved his 47th century in One-Day Internationals and reached his ton in 84 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.India vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreAs soon as Virat Kohli became the fastest man to score 13,000 runs, fans went gaga on the internet. Social media platforms flooded with wishes and messages for 'King Kohli'.Soon after completing the century, Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma posted his screenshot on his Instagram.
On social media platform, X, wishes flooded for Virat Kohli.“Goat,”commented one user on X.\"That's a Power of #GOAT,\" tweeted another user on X.“Unstoppable! 🚀 Congratulations to @imVkohli for reaching 13,000 ODI runs, a true cricketing legend!” commented another user on X to celebrate the century.Another user posted the photo of Bangladesh liberation war and captioned it as,“Father of Pakistan once again forcing them to Surrender, This time in Colombo,”\"Name - Virat Kohli, Job - Ruling World Cricket, 77th international hundred for King kohli,\" tweeted user @AnushSpidey1.“A man. A myth. A legend #ViratKohli #INDvPAK,” tweeted another X user krrkannan94.As the nation watches the ongoing India-Pakistan match with baited breath, Kohli's vintage performance with KL Rahul's unbridled century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash at R.PremadStadium on Monday. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries gave an upper edge to the Indian team.Above that, the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum.Virat Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122 runs. On the other hand, Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls. After interruption by rain, India resumed the play at 147-2 on the reserved day. On Monday, Shadab Khan bowled the first over of the game and gave away just four runs.
