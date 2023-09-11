Hexagon Digital Wave's Proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission Technology Approved For Use In Canada

This equivalency certificate opens a new market for Hexagon Digital Wave's technology in Canada and further positions the company as the leader in the North American requalification market.

“Hexagon Digital Wave's technology provides a faster, and more accurate means of assessing structural integrity in cylinders used to transport compressed gases. We are excited to offer the benefits of our superior technology to Canadian customers that enables safe and efficient operations,” says George Siedlecki, CEO, Hexagon Digital Wave.

With the issuance of this TC-SH 13911 equivalency certification, Transport Canada becomes the second regulatory agency authority with high pressure compressed gas cylinder oversight to acknowledge and approve the benefits and safety provided by testing.

About the technology

uses advanced electronics and sensors that capture broadband waveforms and specialty algorithms to identify structural integrity flaws present in composite pressure vessels. is an authorized periodic inspection method for the Department of Transportation / Pipeline of HazardMaterials Safety Administration and Transport Canada jurisdictions. Testing using the technology eliminates venting of contents to the atmosphere thereby minimizing environmental impact.

A significant increase in customer demand for compressed gas transport is driving trailer owners to seek safe, yet time efficient, methods of cylinder requalification. Hexagon Digital Wave's technology meets these needed requirements, and when deployed alleviates pain points for owners / operators and trailer OEMs alike.



About Hexagon Digital Wave



Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading digital solutions provider of non-destructive testing methods, which includes Ultrasonic Examination (UE) and Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) inspection products and services. With applications in the industrial gas, fire service equipment, medical oxygen, automotive, alternative fuels, and aerospace industries, Hexagon Digital Wave's goal is to remove technology barriers and simplify workflows with digital and automated platforms that enhance productivity and reduce total cost of ownership. Through its platforms, Hexagon Digital Wave is on the leading edge of reducing cylinder landfill waste and increasing asset availability and up-time.

Learn more at and follow @HexagonDigitalWave on LinkedIn.



About Hexagon Composites ASA



Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at and follow @Hexagonon Twitter and LinkedIn.