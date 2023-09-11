New Webinar: Investor And Consumer Demand Drive Need For Esg Framework For Building

Click here to join.

Gutterman will also provide COGNITION Smart Data market insights about consumer trends that have pulled ESG into the mainstream. In fact, a recent COGNITION survey shows that there is little doubt in the mind of respondents that ESG yields financial benefit:



70 percent believe that companies with a strong ESG foare more likely to achieve long-term financial success than those without.

85 percent are more likely to do business with a company that has a strong ESG focompared to one that does not. 50 percent believe that a company's ESG practices has a significant impact on the quality of its products and services.

Gutterman will also discuss why ESG has become a charged topic in the United States and address critics' concerns about the potential for ESG to negatively impact financial performance.

Webinar: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 2:00 pm Eastern

ESG for Building: Guiding Principles for the Building Industry