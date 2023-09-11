New Webinar: Investor And Consumer Demand Drive Need For Esg Framework For Building

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake City, Colo., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) has become a business imperative to minimize risk, enhance long-term performance, and improve resiliency against market volatility and idiosyncratic events. In this webinar-which runs Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2:00 pm Eastern-Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman will explore successful ESG strategies, highlight standout companies, and share information about evolving investor requirements.
Gutterman will also provide COGNITION Smart Data market insights about consumer trends that have pulled ESG into the mainstream. In fact, a recent COGNITION survey shows that there is little doubt in the mind of respondents that ESG yields financial benefit:
70 percent believe that companies with a strong ESG foare more likely to achieve long-term financial success than those without. 85 percent are more likely to do business with a company that has a strong ESG focompared to one that does not. 50 percent believe that a company's ESG practices has a significant impact on the quality of its products and services.
Gutterman will also discuss why ESG has become a charged topic in the United States and address critics' concerns about the potential for ESG to negatively impact financial performance.
Webinar: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 2:00 pm Eastern
About Green Builder Media
Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.
ESG for Building: Guiding Principles for the Building Industry
