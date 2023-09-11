Finalists Named For 2023 Mef Excellence Awards

Award finalists were selected based on rigorcriteria by an esteemed panel of senior industry analysts from Appledore Research, AvidThink, Dell'Oro, Frost & Sullivan, ISG, Omdia, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems.

2023 MEF Excellence Awards Finalists

The Dynamic Services category includes awards for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Provider of the Year, Best NaaS Vision, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Managed Service Provider of the Year, SD-WAN Managed Service Provider of the Year, On-demand MEF 3.0 Service Provider of the Year, and MEF 3.0 Certified Service Provider of the Year. Finalists are:

AT&T

Airtel Business

Colt Technology Services

Console Connect

DCConnect Global Ltd

Lumen Technologies

Orange International Carriers

Orchest Technologies

Sparkle

Tata Communications

Ufinet

Verizon

The Automated Ecosystem category includes awards for Service Automation Leadership - LSO Business API Partner Implementations, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Solution Provider of the Year, LSO Market Leadership, Best Services Ecosystem Automation Platform, Most Impactful Service Automation Vendor, Best Service Automation Innovation Vendor, and LSO Connectivity Exchange of the Year. Finalists are:

Amartus

Blue Planet, a Division of Ciena

CSG

CloudSmartz

Console Connect

DCConnect Global Ltd

Enxoo

Equinix

Expereo

Netcracker Technology

Sage Management

Additionally, outstanding individuals will be recognized for exceptional leadership with the Industry Executive of the Year award, and for positive industry impact with the Michael Howard Industry Impact award.

“The 2023 MEF Excellence Awards program acknowledges the exceptional accomplishments and pioneering advancements achieved by forward-thinking organizations and individuals within the automated services ecosystem, and we are proud to announce this year's finalists," said Nan Chen, President, MEF. "These companies and individuals are leading the way in the development of automated services, and their achievements are truly remarkable. We look forward to celebrating their success at our gala awards event in October."

Awards will be presented to all winners during the MEF Excellence Awards gala dinner on October 3 at GNE.

For more information about the awards, please email . For sponsorship opportunities or to register to attend GNE or the awards gala please visit the GNE webpage.

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEFand followon LinkedIn and Twitter .

