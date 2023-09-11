Introducing Dignitrees Inc.: An Eco-Friendly Legacy For Generations To Come

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dignitrees Inc., is thrilled to announce its mission to make the world better with Dignitrees Parks, the eco-friendly alternative to cemeteries, and to make family memories eternal with the Dignitrees App, technology that uses AI to keep generations connected long after loved ones pass away. Dignitrees Parks provide families their very own Family Tree Plot, a place for the ashes of loved ones to be interred generation after generation, ensuring the ashes become part of their own Family Tree. The Dignitrees App captures family memories in written, oral, video, and 3d scan for VR rendering, and uses AI to allow our loved ones who pass to connect withno matter how long they've been gone.
Dignitrees presents the true Family Tree - a sustainable solution that not only brings families together but preserves memories in a secure app while contributing to a more eco-friendly world - offering a better alternative to traditional burials.
Conventional burial plots are exorbitant in price, restrictive, and environmentally unfriendly. With the growing space constraints in cemeteries, Dignitrees emerges as the perfect replacement. By combining the timeless ritual of memorializing loved ones with the power of nature and a family app, Dignitrees aims to create a green and accessible legacy.
"Our vision is to offer a sacred space where families can find solace and connect with their loved ones in a natural and sustainable environment," says Russell Taylor, Founder of Dignitrees Inc. "With over 25 years of experience in leading teams in the Fintech and Banking Industries, I am excited to be part of something that is dedicated to transforming the way we honor and preserve memories."
Dignitrees' founding team brings together exceptional expertise from varidomains, ensuring the success of their vision. David Brasfield, investor and serial technology entrepreneur, adds his innovative approach to the key technology of the Dignitrees Family App, aimed at preserving videos and messaging between generations.
Chris Sherman, Co-Founder, with his 20+ years of progressive experience in finance and real estate development, is instrumental in driving the financial aspects of the venture.
Jon Miller is a seasoned project manager that oversees all operations. He is the glue that keeps everything together. With his versatile background, he brings his years of project management skills to the fore in leading day to day operations.
Dignitrees has taken its first significant step towards fulfilling its mission by acquiring its inaugural Park, located near Tampa, Florida. The site will be open for plot reservations starting in October, offering individuals and families the opportunity to secure a space to commemorate their loved ones and contribute to a sustainable future. The app is currently in beta-testing with friends and family.
"The essence of Dignitrees lies in creating a meaningful and everlasting connection with nature," says David Brasfield. "Trees are 'social creatures' that communicate and support each other, acting as massive carbon sponges that positively impact our planet. By choosing Dignitrees, families not only create a lasting legacy but also participate in making the world a greener and more sustainable place."
To support the expansion of their vision and make Dignitrees accessible to more communities, the company is launching a Seed Fundraising Round. Dignitrees invites all investors interested in contributing to a meaningful and environmentally responsible venture to reach out and be part of this transformative journey.
For more information and media inquiries, please contact:
Josh Taylor
Dignitrees
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107047101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.