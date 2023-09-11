Industrial Pumps Market Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends And Industry Overview 2032

global industrial pumps market size is expected to reach $86.3 billion in 2030 from $55.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global industrial pumps market size is expected to reach $86.3 billion in 2030 from $55.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 43.10% share of the global industrial pumps market.

Download Sample PDF Now With Updated & Valuable Insights (215 Pages)

Industrial pumps are electro-mechanical or mechanical devices used for control of gases, liquid, slurries, and others through pipes and tubes in industries. Different kinds of industrial pumps perform varifunctions such as shut on/off, pressure control, and other regulation purposes. Moreover, industrial pumps are manufactured using carbon steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and variother metal alloys for attaining high efficiency. Furthermore, the high automation and control in industrial pumps improve their functioning in hazardapplications such as oil & gas, chemical processing, nuclear power generation plants, and others. In addition, the implementation of automation technologies has assisted in reducing the wastage of liquids passing through the pipes, resulting in reduction of costs. Variindustries adopt automation and control technologies by upgrading their pre-installed industrial pumps, which, in turn, drives the industrial pumps market growth.

Moreover, the foon increasing the production of oil & gas in North America has created a high demand for industrial pumps in the region. In addition, increase in growth of metal & mining activities is the one of the key factors, which drives the growth of the global industrial pumps market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the industrial pumps market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, the major end-user manufacturing companies located in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, the UK, and others, are also facing financial impacts due to halt in production, which hindered the growth of the industrial pumps market in 2020.

The global industrial pumps market is segmented into type, position, driving force, end user, and region. By position, the market is categorized into submersible and non-submersible. Non-submersible segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. Depending on driving force, it is segregated into engine-driven and electrical-driven. Electrical driven segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. On the basis of end user, it is differentiated into oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, water & wastewater, and general industry. General industry segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. On the basis of type, it is differentiated into centrifugal, reciprocating, rotary, and others. Centrifugal segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Make a Purchase Inquiry -

The global industrial pumps market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By position, the Non-submersible segment dominated the global industrial pumps market share in 2020.

By type, the centrifugal segment dominated the global industrial pumps market share in 2020.

On the basis of driving force, the electrical driven segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.

Depending on end user, the general industry segment garnered major share of the industrial pumps market in 2020.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period.

The key market players profiled in the report include Flowserve Corporation, the Weir Group plc, Grundfos, KSB, ITT Inc, Sulzer, EBARA Corporation, Xylem, SPX Flow Corporation, and Baker Hughes.

Industrial pumps are the unsung heroes behind numerindustries, providing essential fluid transportation for variprocesses. From oil and gas to water treatment, industrial pumps play a critical role in ensuring efficient operations and maintaining productivity. In this blog post, we will dive into the industrial pumps market, uncovering its significance, key trends, and providing a free PDF sample for readers interested in gaining deeper insights into this vital industry.

The Significance of the Industrial Pumps Market:

Industrial pumps serve as the heart of many industrial processes, facilitating the movement of liquids, gases, and slurries. They are essential in applications such as manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and wastewater treatment. Industrial pumps enable the transfer of substances with precision, control, and reliability, ensuring smooth operations across varisectors.

Key Trends in the Industrial Pumps Market:

Technological Advancements: The industrial pumps market is witnessing constant technological advancements to improve efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Smart pumps with IoT capabilities, energy-efficient designs, and predictive maintenance features are gaining popularity, helping industries optimize their operations and reduce energy consumption.

Foon Energy Efficiency: Energy efficiency is a significant concern for industries seeking to reduce operational costs and minimize environmental impact. The demand for energy-efficient pumps, such as variable speed pumps and high-efficiency models, is increasing as companies strive to achieve sustainability goals and comply with stringent regulations.

Digitalization and Remote Monitoring: The integration of digital technologies in industrial pumps is revolutionizing maintenance practices. Remote monitoring, data analytics, and predictive maintenance solutions enable real-time monitoring of pump performance, ensuring optimal operation, minimizing downtime, and improving overall system efficiency.

Rising Demand from Water and Wastewater Treatment: The increasing foon water conservation and environmental protection is driving the demand for industrial pumps in water and wastewater treatment facilities. Pumps with high flow rates, corrosion resistance, and the ability to handle variliquids are essential for efficient water management and treatment processes.

Growing Industrialization in Developing Economies: Developing economies are experiencing rapid industrialization, leading to increased demand for industrial pumps. Sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, and mining are driving the growth of the industrial pumps market in these regions.

Buy Now -

Conclusion:

The industrial pumps market is a critical component of variindustries, enabling efficient fluid transportation and supporting essential processes. As industries strive for energy efficiency, sustainability, and improved productivity, the demand for advanced and reliable industrial pumps continues to grow. Staying informed about the latest trends and technological advancements in the industrial pumps market is crucial for businesses to optimize operations, reduce costs, and ensure smooth production processes. The provided free PDF sample serves as a valuable resource for readers interested in gaining deeper insights into the industrial pumps market and understanding its impact on industrial operations.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn