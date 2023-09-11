Democrat Craig Williams Has Filed To Run For State Attorney

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Craig Williams, longtime prosecutor and current Chief Assistant for the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office, has filed to run for State Attorney You only get one real shot at getting justice for all involved. My goal is to make sure we get it right every time.” - Craig WilliamsPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Democrat Craig A. Williams has filed to run for Palm Beach County State Attorney , 15th Judicial Circuit.
The State Attorney's position is an open seat. Current State Attorney Dave Aronberg is not seeking re-election.
Williams has been a dedicated prosecutor, seeking justice for the families of Palm Beach County for more than 26 years. He is currently a Chief Assistant responsible for the Felony Trial, Intake, Organized Crime, Traffic Homicide, and Mental Health units, as well as the Gun Club and Belle Glade offices.
Williams has successfully tried more than 300 jury trials and works every day to teach and train other prosecutors to make sure our community has the most qualified, ethical, and dedicated prosecutors.
Some of Williams more high-profile cases have been featured on episodes of Forensic Files and COPS, like the Cathy Lamb murder trial and the Dalia Dippolito murder for hire trial.
Williams was also a successful criminal defense attorney from 2010 through 2012.
Williams has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Florida International University and a law degree (J.D.) from Nova Law School in 1993. Over the years, he has earned a reputation as one of Palm Beach County's top lawyers, known for his fair and ethical approach to law.
“This is your State Attorney's Office, and I am grateful every day that I can be your public servant to make sure this is the best-run State Attorney's Office anywhere. You only get one real shot at getting justice for all involved. My goal is to make sure we get it right every time,” said Williams.
Williams has been married to local News Anchor Liz Quirantes for 36 years. They have two adult children, Casey and Emma, and a new Aussie Doodle puppy named Louie.
Paid by Craig A. Williams, Democrat for Palm Beach County State Attorney, 15th Judicial Circuit.
