1St Annual Buffalo Soldiers 10Th Cavalry Co G Of Northern California Youth Award Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 1st Annual Buffalo Soldier Youth Awards: the Cathy Williams Award (girls/young women 16-19), and the Moses Williams Award (boys/young men ages 16-19).
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Please join the Northern California Buffalo Soldiers 10th Cavalry Company G on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 8am – 10am, at Applebee's, 2024 Arden Way, Sacramento CA 95825, for a pancake breakfast-pancakes, syrup, butter, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling (916) 793-9897, or at any Buffalo Soldiers 10th Cavalry Co. G event (email for upcoming event information).
Proceeds go directly to The Cathy Williams Youth Buffalo Soldier Award and The Moses Williams Youth Buffalo Soldier Award. Both awards provide a $1000 award to help college-bound students achieve their educational goals. Applications must be received by June 30, 2024. Winners will be announced August 1, 2024. Donations can also be made at Buffalo Soldiers 10th CavalryG of Northern California Youth Scholarship Fund | ioby (go to iobyand search for“buffalo soldiers” to find this project).
Help make this first Buffalo Soldiers Youth Awards a success!
Daniel D Hardman
Buffalo Soldiers 10th Cavalry,G of Northern California
+1 916-793-9897
emailhere
