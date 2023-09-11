Motor Werks Cadillac Moves To New Location In Barrington

Motor Werks Auto Group was recently purchased by Murgado Automotive Group, a leading automotive retailer with dealership locations in Illinois, Florida, and New Jersey.

Motor Werks Cadillac New Location in Barrington, IL

The New Moto Werks Cadillac showroom at 18 East Dundee In Barrington, IL

This represents the first facility relocation by Murgado Automotive Group and part of an overall strategic plan to expand and upgrade their facilities. "The downtown Barrington Cadillac location was legendary, but it was time to move and consolidate within our Barrington [Motor Werks] Campus, and, most importantly, provide a better sales and service experience for our loyal customers," said Mario Murgado, President and CEO of Murgado Auto Group.

The new facility features a spacicontemporary showroom with comfortable and individual Client Advisor stations, as well as a relaxing customer lounge with complimentary beverages and Wi-Fi. "Motor Werks Cadillac is proud to offer our ONE & ONLY program to provide an unsurpassed shopping experience," said Murgado. "Clients will only work with one, non-commissioned Client Advisor, we offer one market competitive price up front to eliminate all of the back and forth negotiating and can complete the entire sales process in one hour. No other Cadillac dealer offers this type of hassle-free experience."

Most impressive is the World Class service center boasting a total of 20 service bays.

"We have tripled our service capacity," continued Murgado. We offer same day service appointments, factory trained technicians, service loaners with qualifying service repairs, and pick-up and delivery within 20 miles of the dealership."

Murgado Auto Group, founded in Miami, Florida in 2001 is a family-owned automotive retailer with 24 dealer franchises in Illinois, Florida and New Jersey. They have been recognized as one of the top automotive retailers in the United States.

Contact: Andrew McClure

Phone: 312-636-3505

[email protected]

SOURCE Motor Werks Cadillac