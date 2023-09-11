Aéroports De Paris Sa - French Competition Authority Decision

Paris, September 11th, 2023

Fr ench Competition Authority decision : Groupe ADP reaction

Groupe ADP takes note of the French Competition Authority's decision authorizing the creation of a full-function joint venture - Extime Food & Beverage Paris - jointly controlled by Aéroports de Paris and Select Service Partner, dedicated to the management of food and beverage point s of sales at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports .

"We are delighted with the favorable outcome of our discussions with the French Competition Authority. This new step will enable Extime Food & Beverage Paris to build a strong portfolio of foodservice brands, in line not only with current consumer expectations but also with the quality standards expressed by Groupe ADP through its new retail and hospitality brand, Extime", underlines Mathieu Daubert, Chief Customer Officer of Groupe ADP.

"We are extremely satisfied with the favorable outcome of our discussions with the French Competition Authority. The creation of a joint venture, Extime Food & Beverage, in partnership with Groupe ADP, constitutes a major turning point for our company and for travelers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports. This new entity will enableto rethink and enrich our Food & Beverage offering, proposing an upscale and diversified culinary experience that will appeal to the most demanding passengers. In this way, we are not just growing our business; we are helping to make the Paris travel experience even more memorable and rewarding.", said Gérard d'Onofrio, Managing Director of SSP France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

A reminder of the facts

On March 22, 2021, Aéroports de Paris launched a call for tenders with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, to select an industrial partner to create a joint venture dedicated to the management of restaurant points of sales at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports, for a period of ten years. Following this tender, Select Service Partner (SSP) was selected as the industrial partner to acquire 50% of the capital and voting rights of Extime Food & Beverage Paris.

In line with merger control regulations, Aéroports de Paris and SSP jointly notified the French Competition Authority of their plans to create this joint venture. During the investigation of the notified transaction, the French Competition Authority opened an in-depth analysis phase1. At the end of this last phase, the French Competition Authority issued, on August 4, 2023, a favorable decision unconditionally authorizing implementation of the notified transaction.

SSP and Aéroports de Paris will now be able to set up this joint venture as soon as possible and begin selecting the food and beverage partners it needs to support its hospitality strategy.

About Groupe ADP

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department + 33 1 74 25 23 23

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 & Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 -

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million andincome at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

Find more informations at and on twitter @GroupeADP

About Groupe SSP

SSP press contact: Fatiha Thierry, Head of External Communications, +33 (0)6 64 08 46 17-

SSP International Relations: MarFitch, Group Head of Communications SSP, +44-7990436186 -

SSP is one of the leading operators of catering outlets in transport and travel locations. We operate restaurants, bars, cafés, food-courts and convenience stores at airports, railway stations, freeway service stations and other leisure venues. Before the start of Covid-19, we served around one and a half million customers every day at some 180 airports and 300 railway stations in 35 countries around the world, and operated over 550 international, national and local brands. -

1 See press release of January 10, 2023

Attachment

Aéroports de Paris- French Competition Authority decision