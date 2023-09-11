Dsc Recognizes Outstanding Humanitarian Efforts Of Council Of Western, Ky

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Richard Remp Morris, Executive Director of SVDP Council of Western Kentucky
Baldwin Family receives House in a BoxTM in Western Kentucky
Nancy Harris, Council President of SVDP Council of Western Kentucky This has been a humbling experience, meeting the tornado survivors and hearing their horrific stories. I've felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude and support in serving those in need.” - Richard Remp Morris, Executive Director of SVDP Council of Western KentuckyLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Disaster Services Corporation (DSC), a non-profit organization within the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP-USA), illuminated extraordinary humanitarian achievements during its 2023 SVDP-Humanitarian Disaster Relief Awards held at the annual assembly of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in St. Louis, Missouri. The spotlight shone brightly on the St. Vincent DePaul Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky, as they emerged as the recipients of the prestigiDSC Council of the Year Award.
Brian Burgess, Chair of the Board for DSC, and Kevin Peach, COO, were present to commend the remarkable dedication of the Council of Western Kentucky in the field of humanitarian disaster relief.
The DSC Council of the Year Award is a testament to the outstanding achievements of Vincentian Councils who closely collaborate with DSC during times of adversity. In the challenging year of 2023, the Council of Western Kentucky stood out for their unparalleled commitment to disaster survivors, particularly through their extraordinary involvement in the House in a BoxTM program.
Represented by Nancy Harris, Council President, and Richard Remp Morris, Executive Director, the Council of Western Kentucky was recognized for their exceptional response to families devastated by record-breaking storms and tornadoes that swept through Western Kentucky just one year ago.
The Heart of the House in a BoxTM Program:
At the heart of their humanitarian efforts lies the House In a BoxTM program, an initiative led by the St. Vincent DePaul Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky. This program has been a lifeline for families who lost everything in the wake of disasters, providing them with new furniture and furnishings to rebuild their lives.
Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, CEO of the Disaster Services Corporation, set the tone for the awards ceremony by acknowledging the remarkable efforts of individuals and organizations that provided unwavering support to the Disaster Services Corporation and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the United States. She emphasized the profound impact of the Council of Western Kentucky's work, stating, "The remarkable achievements of the Council of Western Kentucky serve as an inspiring testament to the resilience of our Vincentian community. Their unwavering commitment to disaster survivors has been a beacon of hope, offering a fresh start and a return to normalcy for households that have fallen into situational poverty due to disasters."
How House in a BoxTM Makes a Difference: Families in need are referred to the program through Disaster Case Management, and DSC, in partnership with pre-screened vendors, procures furniture and furnishings in bulk, enabling them to offer starter household furniture kits at significantly reduced prices. The logistics for the House in a BoxTM Program are expertly managed by DSC, ensuring that survivors facing dire circumstances receive the vital assistance they require.
Richard Remp-Morris, CEO of the St. Vincent DePaul Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve tornado survivors. He said, "This has been a humbling experience, meeting the tornado survivors and hearing their horrific stories. I've felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude and support in serving those in need alongside fellow Vincentians, Disaster Services Corp, Catholic Charities, American Red Cross, VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters), and Long-Term Recovery groups."
Kevin Peach, COO of DSC, underscored the resilience of the people of Kentucky, stating, "DSC is in awe of the resiliency of Kentuckians, and we will continue to support them on their road to recovery." Their remarkable achievements tfar have been nothing short of amazing.
Join the Effort: The St. Vincent DePaul Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky has already served more than 300 families with their grant funding and anticipates assisting up to 500 families in total. The ability to serve more families is dependent on additional funding, and they encourage the community to contribute to this vital cause.
In addition to their support through the House in a BoxTM program, the Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky is using their warehouse space to distribute toys to parents who may not have been able to provide gifts for their children during this Christmas season. Families are also able to obtain hand-made quilts from SVdP's partner agencies.
Be Part of the Solution: The St. Vincent DePaul Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky invites individuals and organizations to join them in aiding Kentucky's tornado survivors through the House In A BoxTM program. To volunteer or donate, please visit: .
For any questions or further information, please contact Richard Remp-Morris at: .
The Evolution of House in a BoxTM: The House in a BoxTM program is not just a beacon of hope for families devastated by disasters today; it's a testament to the enduring commitment of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Born out of the need to provide immediate relief during the tumultutimes following Hurricane Katrina, House in a BoxTM has evolved into a comprehensive disaster relief initiative.
