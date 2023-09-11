Medigene Ag To Present At The Baader Investment Conference 2023

Corporate presentation - Baader Investment Conference 2023



Date and time: Monday, September 18, 2023, 2:10 pm – 2:50 pm (local time)

Location: Sofitel Munich Bayerpost in Munich

Speaker: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO

Members of Medigene's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the event. Please contact Julia von Hummel of MC Services at to schedule a meeting.

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform is built on multiple proprietary product development and product enhancement technologies and allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit

