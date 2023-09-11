Helexia signs distributed generation partnership with Prime Energy in Brazil

Helexia , a subsidiary of Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) and an international player in the energy transition, announces the signing of a 46 - megawatt contract with Prime Energy , one of the largest power traders in Brazil.

The partnership signed between Helexia and Exata Energia, a Prime Energy company, provides the supply of up to 46 megawatts of photovoltaic energy over a 20-year period, distributed across a series of 14 decentralised projects. These photovoltaic units will be built in the three Brazilian states of Paraná, Goiás and São Paulo.

The agreement was signed in August and three projects are already under construction, for a total of 18.2 megawatts. Delivery of all projects are targeted by the end of 2024.

“Helexia's growth in Brazil is remarkable, and I congratulate all the Helexia teams on this new contract”, says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

“This agreement marks a significant step in Helexia's commitment to develop decentralized, green power projects. We are happy to collaborate with Prime Energy to achieve this shared vision”, adds Benjamin Simonis, CEO of Helexia Group.

