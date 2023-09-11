Climatec, Llc Expands California Operations With The Acquisition Of West Coast Fire & Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Climatec, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch LLC, has acquired West Coast Fire & Integration Inc., an expert in Fire Life Safety, Security, Nurse Call, and Voice/Data building solutions, based in Yorba Linda, California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Climatec and West Coast Fire Leadership from WCFI and Climatec meet at WCFI headquarters in Yorba Linda, CA Climatec and West Coast Fire Integration Senior Leaders Mauro Lima-Vaz (Climatec) and Dan Scherneck (WCFI) Related Links
