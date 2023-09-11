Ecom Logistics Canada Continues Expansion Of Electric Delivery Fleet

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics Canada continues to take big leaps in its mission to become an environmentally friendly logistics company.

Logistics Canada recently announced an expansion of its electric fleet with the delivery of two additional brightdrop electric delivery vans. In addition, the company recently placed a large order for Tesla Semi trucks, which points to a larger commitment to transitioning its fleet of 500+ vehicles to electric.

According to Luqman Ahmed, CEO of Logistics,“This is a significant step towards achieving our goal of being azero emissions logistics company. By 2030, we aim to be azero emissions logistics company and these new electric delivery vehicles are an important part of that journey. We're thrilled to be leading the way in reducing Canada's transportation impact on the environment.”

The new electric delivery vans will be used in select cities in Canada, allowing Logistics to provide sustainable middle and last mile delivery solutions for businesses. In addition, the company is looking to install charging stations across its fleet locations to efficiently charge its electric vehicles.

"Logistics Canada's bold leap towards environmental sustainability is a testament to our unwavering commitment to turning every logistical step into a stride for a cleaner planet." - Harmandeep Pannu, Fleet Manager at Logistics

We invite all businesses who care about sustainability to support Logistics Canada in its mission to become azero emissions logistics company by 2030.

About Logistics

Logistics Canada is a leading logistics company that provides 3PL services for retailers, wholesalers, and businesses. With a fleet of 500+ vehicles and 250,000 sq ft warehousing and fulfillment space, they are committed to providing seamless fulfillment and delivery experiences for businesses across Canada. The company is currently expanding its electric delivery fleet to reduce its environmental impact.

Contact:

Aseem Saini



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at