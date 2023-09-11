Fall Into Health: Dr. Akoury's Guide To Seasonal Eating

Embrace the season's superfood: Pumpkins! Packed with vitamins, minerals, and 94% water, they promote vision health, a robust immune system, and overall well-being.

Elevate your plate with the power of onions and garlic! These flavorful alliums aren't just tasty; they're heart-protective and loaded with organosulfur compounds that help lower cholesterol and blood pressure. Spice up your health naturally!

Meet Dr. Akoury: Your Trusted Wellness Guide! With years of holistic health expertise, she's dedicated to enhancing your well-being naturally.

The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being.

Highlighting the Nutritional Benefits of Autumn's Bounty

